Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,420,200 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,420,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 0.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.71% of Bank of Montreal worth $346,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $40,258,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 24.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after buying an additional 250,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $18,802,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

