Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HTLF opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.