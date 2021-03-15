HempCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,318.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $6,318.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,622.76 or 0.99649901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00076092 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003310 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,032,718 coins and its circulating supply is 260,897,568 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.