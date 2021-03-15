Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 7.8%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.25. 11,803,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 6,715,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

HEPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,200. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

