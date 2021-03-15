Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCCI. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a P/E ratio of 148.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

