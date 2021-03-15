Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,691,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

