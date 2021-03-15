Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 422.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,508,000 after acquiring an additional 186,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $72.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

