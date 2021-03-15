Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HYBT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,848. Heyu Biological Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018.

