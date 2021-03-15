HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) announced a dividend on Monday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HGT stock traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 320 ($4.18). 2,908,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,054. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 334.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.13. HgCapital Trust has a one year low of GBX 148.40 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

About HgCapital Trust

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

