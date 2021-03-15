HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,569 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,158,000 after buying an additional 99,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $80.72 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

