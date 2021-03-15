HighTower Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Argan worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 91.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Argan by 476.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $54.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $855.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

