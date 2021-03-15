HighTower Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

