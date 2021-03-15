HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

