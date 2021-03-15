HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $25.68 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

