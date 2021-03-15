HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gold Fields by 590.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,976 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,879 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

