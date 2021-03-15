HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,661 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $141.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $142.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

