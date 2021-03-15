HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $153.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $154.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

