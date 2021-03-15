Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of HRC opened at $108.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.