Hive Reaches Market Cap of $146.15 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Hive has a market cap of $146.15 million and $29.02 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 397,495,643 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

