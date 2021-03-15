Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 11th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. 7,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,217. The company has a market cap of $845.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.