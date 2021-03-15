Honest (HNST) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $608,431.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.31 or 0.00458627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00095380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00562524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

