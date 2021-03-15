Hooker Furniture Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hooker Furniture has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $466.68 million, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $328,053. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,331.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.