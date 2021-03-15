H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.13

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.13 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 174458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.92.

HR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

