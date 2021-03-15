HSBC Upgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Hold

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DTCWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.