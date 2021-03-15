Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $122.25 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 0.9% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.96% of Discovery worth $122,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 876,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496,152 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.77. 380,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,896. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

