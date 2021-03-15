Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,898,000. IHS Markit accounts for about 0.4% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.61. 28,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.