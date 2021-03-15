Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $16.07 on Friday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at $101,962,992.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 703,543 shares of company stock worth $13,252,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

