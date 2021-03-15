Humankind Investments LLC Makes New $15.91 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 16.2% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,226,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

