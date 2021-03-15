Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.2% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.44.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.60. The stock has a market cap of $378.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

