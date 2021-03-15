Humankind Investments LLC Takes $8.28 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 253,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $63.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

