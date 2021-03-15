Hycroft Mining (HYMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.17. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 28,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $243,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane R. Garrett bought 6,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,771 shares of company stock worth $488,540 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

