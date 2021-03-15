Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2536 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$28.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$17.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.75. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.73 and a 1 year high of C$30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.43.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

