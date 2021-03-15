HyperCash Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $46.20 million and approximately $15.83 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,171.36 or 1.00056243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00393941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00299416 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.53 or 0.00763323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00032545 BTC.

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

