Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ibstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Ibstock has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

