IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,768,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,817 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $49,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IMAX opened at $23.45 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

