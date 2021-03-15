IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMI. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital upgraded IMI to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,165.94 ($15.23).

IMI stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,296 ($16.93). The company had a trading volume of 316,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,297.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,168.13. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

