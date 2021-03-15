Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,899 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Incyte worth $173,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $38,075,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $23,423,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250,608 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

