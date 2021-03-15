Independent Research Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €42.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DWS. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.41 ($45.19).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Monday, reaching €37.50 ($44.12). 213,777 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €37.06 ($43.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

