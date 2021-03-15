Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE IBA traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.64 million. Research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

