Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICHBF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

