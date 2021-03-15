Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

