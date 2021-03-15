Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.88.

TSE INE traded up C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -98.26.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

