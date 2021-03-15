Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Innospec by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $105.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

