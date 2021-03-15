Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Innospec by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. CL King upped their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $105.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

