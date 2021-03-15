Insider Buying: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) insider Hayes M. Kennedy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.99. 605,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $101.46 million, a PE ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

