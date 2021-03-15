Insider Buying: Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Graham Bird bought 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

Shares of Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72. The company has a market cap of £26.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.97. Escape Hunt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.88 ($0.39).

Get Escape Hunt alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.