Insider Buying: Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TUP traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. 13,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,992. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

