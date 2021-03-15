Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells 17,850 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $521,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLWS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. 12,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 625.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 260,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

