Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AEE stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

