Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 1,522 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AVA traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.07. 53,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Avista by 243.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.